Tower of God Anime Confirms Release with First Poster

It looks like the world of Korean manhwa is about to make its way to the small screen. Last year, reports surfaced that Tower of God would be coming to Japan in an anime, and it turns out the sources were right. Not long ago, an official Tower of God profile went up on Twitter for the anime, and it shared a first-look at the show.

The report went live to the delight of millions who have read Tower of God to date. The story originated in South Korea from the artist SUI. The fantasy series has since be brought to Japan, the U.S, and elsewhere thanks to LINE. The company as translated the series into 28 language, and Tower of God has accumulated 4.5 billion views to date.

Now, Tower of God will rack in more fame thanks to its first-ever anime. The show confirmed it is slated for a Spring 2020 debut, but that is all fans know. At this time, no casting info has been shared about the much-awaited series.

To keep fans satisfied, the anime did give everyone a look at its artwork. The first poster for Tower of God was released, and it features two familiar faces. Laheru and Yoru are seen standing opposite of one another while doors to the ominous tower lie behind them. An official synopsis for the series was also released which you can read below:

"If you climb the tower, you will get everything. At the top of the tower, there is everything in the world, and you can get this world......become a God. This is a story about the beginning and end of Laheru, a girl who climbs the tower to see stars, and Yoru, a boy who doesn't need anything if he can have her."

Created in 2010, Line Webtoon brought SIU's Tower of God to fans for the first time. The series follows a boy named Twenty-Fifth Bam who lives isolated in a cave under a mystery tower. When his friend Rachel goes missing, Bam sneaks into the Tower to learn where she has gone, and he must prove himself worthy of answers by climbing each level of the deadly structure