Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5 Shares First Look

Kaiju No. 8 made its debut earlier this year, and in just a few episodes, the show has already changed the industry. Before the series went live, Kaiju No. 8 was met with big hype, and its episodes have been shown in tandem each week with their Japanese release. Soon, the show's fifth episode will go live, and we have been given our first look at the update.

As you can see below, Kaiju No. 8 episode five has posted its first images, and they put together some familiar faces. Per usual, we can see Kafka in frame as the kaiju shifter is gradually learning the ropes of his new job. After years of dreaming, Kafka is now part of the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force, but he has a long way to go before he reaches the level his oldest friend is at.

(Photo: Production I.G.)

If you are not familiar with Kaiju No. 8, you should know the series got its start in July 2020 on Shonen Jump+. The digital title has since become one of the biggest recent hits under Shueisha's thumb. Created by Naoya Matsumoto, Kaiju No. 8 announced its anime plans last year with help from Production I.G. You can find the anime streaming on Crunchyroll as well as X (Twitter) in an industry first. So for more info on Kaiju No. 8, you can read its official synopsis below:

"With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"

