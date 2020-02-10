My Hero Academia Reveals New Name for Doctor Following Controversy

It has been a wild ride for My Hero Academia this past week or so. The series has been on a high for month thanks to its fourth season and knock-out film. However, things came to a halt when its manga drummed up serious backlash over one character's name. Now, it seems the name of the doctor has been changed, and fans are hoping creator Kohei Horikoshi can rest a bit easier now.

For those unaware, My Hero Academia stepped on toes big time with chapter 259. The release made some major reveals about All For One and the doctor he works with. It was there fans learned Doctor Ujiko's true identity, but fans rejected the name given to the portly man as it held a double meaning. Some fans felt the name was a direct callback to World War II and the inhumane experiments the Japanese conducted on its prisoners of war.

The drama escalated quickly, and it capped with an indefinite ban in China. With overseas fans livid, Horikoshi and Shueisha confirmed it would be changing the doctor's name. A second and more formal apology was released later in the week, and it seems several translations of My Hero Academia available have already changed the doctor's name.

Now, the villain is known as Kyudai Garaki. The Japanese spelling of this name has yet to be examined closely, but fans agree it is rather innocent. Now, the series is hoping this new name won't prompt any outcry as Horikoshi is surely in need of some good news nowadays.

