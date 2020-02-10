My Hero Academia Reveals Dr. Ujiko's Vital Quirk

My Hero Academia is building up to its biggest battle yet - and all-out war between the Pro Hero world and the unholy union of the League of Villains and Meta Liberation Army. With all of Japan and the entire social order at stake, the Pro Heroes used intel from a spy in the "Paranormal Liberation Front" to make a strike at a key target: All For One's right-hand man, Dr. Ujiko. As the last chapter ended, Endeavor led a strike force to Ujiko's hospital to arrest the doctor. In My Hero Academia chapter 260, the strike on Ujiko reveals the doctor's long-hidden quirk - which explains a lot about the power of All For One and the Nomu beasts!

Warning: My Hero Academia Chapter 260 SPOILERS Follow!

When the Pro Heroes storm Jaku Hospital, Eraser Head hits Dr. Ujiko with his erasure quirk, and the Doctor ages to decrepit state in an instant. It's then that the heroes realize that Dr. Ujiko has been hiding a quirk that's listed amongst one of the rarest forms out there: Hyper-Regeneration.

This is a major reveal for the My Hero Academia saga in that it explains just how All For One has been able to stay alive and vital for so long, even after the significant injuries he suffered in his battle with All Might. Moreover, we now know how and why the Nomu are able to regenerate so fast and withstand so much damage. Ujiko didn't just keep his Hyper-Rengeration quirk to himself: in this same chapter we get to see his Nomu lab, and realize that Ujiko has mastered the process of replicating and cultivating quirks - the exact process All For One needed to create his unholy army of monsters, and the means to become the supreme villain in the world.

Now that the Pro Heroes have Dr. Ujiko's lab and process, it will be interesting to see if they simply shut down the process, or use the library of quirks that the doctor has cultivated to their advantage. In a world where the villain community is beginning to rise up, and an entire army now threatens all of Japan, having the ammunition to empower more noble, quirkless, people like Deku could prove to be invaluable.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.