New Music Video Sparks Outcry Amongst Anime Fandom

When it comes to animation, there are some scenes you cannot forget. The medium is wide open with talent artists, and many these days are drawing out inspiration from anime. Of course, some artists have taken their tributes a step too far, and netizens are always around to question if such an act was intentional. And thanks to a group of sakuga fanatics, they have discovered one music video's eerie ties to a slew of iconic anime.

Recently, the ordeal blew up with a user on Twitter called Blou shared a side-by-side comparison reel. The footage lines up shows like Cowboy Bebop and Naruto against the latest music video from Denzel Curry. You can check it out below and then it is up for you to decide on your stance.

You know, that is whether or not the music video traced its animation or went overboard with its homages.

Since people asked, here is a side by side comparison between Denzel Curry MV "Cosmic" and various animated sequences (Naruto, Gurren Lagann, Cowboy Bebop, The Legend of Korra, Absolute Duo) These are only the sequences I could identify but the rest should be traced as well. pic.twitter.com/A0dGNDkgxe — Blou (@Bloodyredstar) February 10, 2020

As you can see, the music video is an impressive one that features a solid track called "Cosmic" from Curry. Its deep beats and rhymes will please most hip-hop fans, but anime lovers were upset by how closely this music video's animation matches scenes found in previous anime. Not only did popular series like The Legend of Korea make the cut, but other series like Absolute Duo and Gurren Lagann could not be left out here. The fact that the scenes are synced beat by beat has alarmed some fans while others question how far the label homage can be stretched. And if you don't see your favorite fight choreography in these video, well - that might be for the best this time around.

What do you make of this whole ordeal? Let me know in the comments!