Demon Slayer Just Gave Muzan a Major New Weakness

Each new chapter of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is making it increasingly seem like the series is at the climax of its series finale. This latest arc has had the entire Hashira roster taking on Muzan and the remaining ranks of the Upper Moons, and the latest few chapters of the series now have Tanjiro as the last one standing against Muzan with an hour to go until dawn. As Muzan has looked down on the Demon Slaying Corps, he has also overlooked the power of their teamwork. It's come back to bite him in the latest chapter.

Tanjiro Kamado has been struggling to master the 12 forms (and the hidden 13th form that combines them all in one motion) of the Hinokami Kagura in this fight against Muzan, but thankfully the speed of Muzan's attacks have slowed down over the course of their battle. And by the time Muzan realizes that he's begun to slow down, and figure out the root of the problem, it's already too late. He's aged 9000 years since the battle began.

Chapter 193 of the series sees Muzan continue to fight against Tanjiro as he laments that Tanjiro is yet another swordsman that cannot defeat him, but while he's attacking he begins to wonder why his pace has slowed down. Piecing things together, he realizes that this is probably one of the effects of Tamayo's potion -- which he initially thought was used to make him human much like Nezuko has in a previous chapter of the series.

But upon looking into the memory of her cells, he discovers that Shinobu had actually crafted a poison with Tamayo that will age Muzan 50 years in a single minute. Muzan realizes that he's been struggling to put the finishing blow on Tanjiro and the other Hashira because his body has been fighting off his aging. It's been active for at least three hours in his body, aging him at least 9000 years since he ingested Tamayo.

So while Tanjiro is definitely in over his head here, perhaps the blend of Muzan's constant aging and Tanjiro's approaching the perfect Hinokami Kagura can both mean a solid victory.

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block.