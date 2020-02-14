The Seven Deadly Sins Creator Teases When the Series Will End

The Seven Deadly Sins has been at the center of a lot of debate over the course of the last year as the third season of the anime, Wrath of the Gods, has garnered a lot of controversy over its subpar adaptation of the manga's original material. But while the third season of the anime has gone awry, the original manga release of the series has not missed a step. Although it was initially teased to have reached its climax last year, the manga kept going. But that might be changing pretty soon.

As reported by Anime News Network, the editor for The Seven Deadly Sins recently shared a photo of the printing proofs for the upcoming 40th volume of the series. While that doesn't seem like a major deal outside of teasing what's next to come for the series, the author's note for the series revealed that creator Nakaba Suzuki has an end for the manga in mind with "one volume left" planned.

Suzuki notes that there is "one volume left" following the release of Volume 40 of the series, which is shipping out on February 17th in Japan. This corroborates with previous interviews the creator has given in which he stated that he already has a concrete ending plan, and wanted to tell the story over at least 40 volumes of manga.

It's unclear of what "one volume left" means as it could be a fake out of some sort because it previously didn't end, but there's really no telling how many chapters that might mean either. There might be one "complete" volume but with epilogue chapters, etc. But fans might want to gear themselves up for the end either way.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned three seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.

