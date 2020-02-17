Dragon Ball Fans React to Goku and Vegeta's New Outfits

Dragon Ball isn't the kind of series that worries about fashion. Sure, characters like Bulma tend to be on top of fashion, but the same cannot be said for its Saiyans. Goku doesn't care for clothes so much as he must wear them, so it is always nice when the hero gets a little makeover. And thanks to one update, fans are now living for Goku's new outfit as well as Vegeta's number.

Recently, fans got a look at Goku and Vegeta when Super Dragon Ball Heroes previewed its next arc. The game is ready to undergo a huge story shift, and the PR anime is following in place. The 'Big Bang Mission' arc is about to get underway, and the story prompted our fav Saiyans to get new outfits.

As you can see below, fans are reacting to the new outfits in their own way, and the reception is mixed. Some are not thrilled with Goku's lackluster makeover while others are loving Vegeta's new armor.

I’m not big on Goku changing to black, but Vegeta changing back to blue in this already dumb version of the outfit looks gross. Can we just have the normal F version, plz? https://t.co/qe8EKhowf7 — TDC (@DBReduxTDC) February 17, 2020

oh f-ck pic.twitter.com/bvbMMB0Pit — SLO on Yardrat 느린 (@SLOplays) February 17, 2020

After all, Goku's new outfit is pretty much like his old uniform. This new costume trades in blue for black, but the orange Gi is as prevalent as ever.

Of course, Vegeta got a more intense makeover as he refuses to be outdone. The Saiyan is rocking his Freeza Armor as usual, but it has added hip padding. The armor's insane shoulder blades are also gone as it has been exchanged for an altered under shirt with a high neckline.

What do you make of these new Dragon Ball suits? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super's big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes.