My Hero Academia Cosplay Showcases Why Everyone Loves Bakugo's Mom

Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia has stacked the deck with potential fan favorites due to the massive roster of heroes and villains in the series. It seems like with each new chapter or episode, we're introduced to a new handful of distinctly designed characters. It gets tough when it comes to figuring out which character is actually the best one or the most deserving of the "favorite" title, and this is doubly true when you start factoring in the non-combatants in the series as well. There are quite a few characters who've made a big impact without throwing a single punch!

The best example of this by far has to be Katsuki Bakugo's mother, Mitsuki Bakugo. Introduced during the third season in which All Might and Aizawa went to the parents' houses to ask permission to move the kids into dorms at the school, and it might have been an emotional moment for Bakugo, but fans couldn't take their eyes off his mom.

There are a few clues as to why fans developed a huge crush on Bakugo's fiery mom, and artist @pockythief (who you can find on Instagram here) brings all of those clues to life with a fun demonstration of why fans still love Mitsuki to this day. Given that she has yet to show up again, cosplay like this will certainly keep those crushes alive. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Marie (@pockythief) on Feb 15, 2020 at 2:47pm PST

Mitsuki was around for a brief time in both the manga and anime, but she gave fans our deepest look into Bakugo yet. Revealing that his upbringing had given him a major chip on his shoulder, her short speech helped to put all of his wild actions into perspective. It's from here that Bakugo began to change as a hero too, and fans can thank his mom for that final push forward.

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.