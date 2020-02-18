My Hero Academia Makes Subtle Change to Season 4B Opening

My Hero Academia's fourth season took its first concrete steps into the Cultural Festival arc with the latest episode of the series, and to mark the occasion for this new arc, the series debuted a new set of opening and ending themes in a previous episode. But for the first actual step into the arc itself, it appears that the opening theme has been adjusted slightly with the latest episode. Adjustments for anime openings and other bits of production can often happen over the weeks as staffs behind the scenes fix previously unseen errors, but this one might be a little odd.

As one point in the opening there's a shot of Kyoka Jiro struggling over a sheet as she has to put a song together for Class 1-A's new band performance, and it's here that the opening has been adjusted in Episode 81 of the series. Noted by kyuadam on Reddit, the original version of the Jiro shot seems a lot less defined than the newer one.

It's not that big of a change between the two shots (with the older one below the newer adjusted ones), and was most likely a change made because someone behind the scenes was not entirely happy with the shot. But with Jiro getting more of a focus as the fourth season rounds out its final arc, it's best to fix things now before it really gets going!

The new opening theme isn't the only thing that has been getting lots of attention as the anime's new ending theme for the fourth season has been full of notable inclusion. With shots of the current pro heroes during their time at U.A. Academy (which has not even been explored in the manga release of the series), there's a lot of potential for where the anime can go before it all comes to an end this season.

