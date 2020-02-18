Naruto Cosplay Gives Copy Ninja Kakashi a Genderbent Twist

Kakashi has often been thought of as one of the fan favorite characters of the Naruto franchise. First appearing as the teacher to Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura during the younger ninja years as a part of Team 7, the Copy Ninja showed off his insane levels of power throughout the series, becoming an essential part of the lore. As the series continued, Kakashi even became a Hokage prior to Naruto's ascension as the Seventh, putting his experience and quick wits to good use in leading the Hidden Leaf Village. Now, one cosplayer has brought to life an amazing version of the Copy Ninja, giving us a stunning interpretation of Kakashi!

Kakashi continues to be a part of the series even during Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with the copy ninja joining his best buddy/rival in Guy Sensei, as he attempted to find a hot spring that would cure Rock Lee's master's terrible injuries. While the friendly rivalry between the two ninja remains healthy as ever, Guy still is crippled following his battle against Madara Uchiha in the final stretch of the Naruto: Shippuden series! It will be interesting to see how Kakashi plays a role in the franchise moving forward and if he will pit his powers against the nefarious organization known as Kara!

This Reddit Cosplayer shared an amazing cosplay that brings Kakashi the Copy Ninja to life in a brand new way, showing off the ninja's Sharingan that he inherited from future villain of the franchise Obito as well as Kakashi's trademark grey hair:

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

