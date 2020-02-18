Super Dragon Ball Heroes Confirms the Return of Xeno Goku and Vegeta

Because it exists outside of the main franchise canon, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is able to accomplish lots of fun things that other releases in the series aren't able to do. In fact, one of its most impressive moves was taking story elements originally introduced in the now canceled Dragon Ball Online (and later seen in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse games) and integrating them into the arcade game. This led to the integration of a new Goku and Vegeta that exists outside of the main universe, now known as Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes recently unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming Big Bang Mission story expansion to the arcade game, and not only did it tease some of the new foes coming Goku and Vegeta's way but it confirmed that Goku and Vegeta Xeno would be making their way back into the story too as the Time Patrol get involved in the multiverse's "big bang."

The Xenoverse versions of Goku and Vegeta are special as they are official members of the Time Patrol, unlike the mainline Goku and Vegeta. They also have their own set of skills, too. Taking a cue from the also non-canon Dragon Ball GT, these versions of the characters can also transform into Super Saiyan 4. There was a great example of this during the first season of the promotional anime series, so with the two of them back there's a hope for these forms to return once more.

The Big Bang Mission arc of the series teases that the foes this time around will be the Gods of Destruction themselves, so Goku and Vegeta are going to need all the help they can get. Goku and Vegeta might have some new looks for themselves this time around (and the power of Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta), but a Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta Xeno would certainly be a good push for them.

There's currently no confirmation that these characters will make their way into the next season of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series, but with it adapting the Big Bang Mission as well many of these events are sure to overlap. Curious to see where Super Dragon Ball Heroes goes next? What do you think of Goku and Vegeta Xeno's return to the arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

