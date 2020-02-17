Super Dragon Ball Heroes Trailer Teases Some Villainous Gods of Destruction

With the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime earning worldwide attention, the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game that spawned it is now cooking up a big new storyline that will get adapted into the anime's second season. Titled "Big Bang Mission," the new arc teased more big, game-changing developments for the Dragon Ball Universe, including a new look for Goku, and a major uprising by the Gods of Destruction that help determine which branches and beings of the multiverse get to exist. Lord Beerus and Goku got friendly after their initial conflict in Dragon Ball Super's "Battle of Gods" arc - but as the "Big Bang Mission" trailer shows, things have very much changed on that front!

In case it wasn't made clear from the trailer footage, the recent Dragon Ball Heroes synopsis for "Big Bang Mission" better teases the threat Beerus and the other Gods of Destruction now pose to Goku and the various universes:

"The upcoming enemies are the Gods of Destruction...?! And what is this gigantic tree that has appeared suddenly in outer space. Goku, Trunks, and others' greatest crisis, adventures and battles [approach them]. The wait is over! The Big Bang Mission finally begins!"

With this kind of storyline, Dragon Ball Heroes continues to be something of a paradox. On the one hand, fans know from the anime's lackluster quality that it is purely the promotional series it's supposed to be; however, it also presents fans with some of their favorite theoretical battles and crossovers. It's enough to keep fans interested in viewing the storylines of the promo anime, if not fully appreciating it.

The Gods of Destruction rising up to threaten the universe is definitely a storyline that fans want to see in the Dragon Ball Super canonized series, as it's arguably what the series has been building up to since the first Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods movie set the foundation for it. Lord Beerus and the other Destroyers can't remain allied with Goku and the other mortal warriors of the multiverse forever... Hopefully Dragon Ball Heroes will pave the way for this event to unfold in whatever comes next in canon.

The Dragon Ball Heroes anime is set to continue with a second season later this Spring that will take Goku into tons of new battles. Although he was largely on the losing end of the fights this time around, perhaps a boost from a new outfit could hype him up to victory? Curious to see where Super Dragon Ball Heroes goes next? What do you think of Goku's newest outfit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

