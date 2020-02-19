Netflix's Altered Carbon Anime Reveals First Look And Release Date

With Netflix unleashing a veritable torrent of new live action series, the streaming service is looking to conquer the world of anime as well! Following the recent announcement of an anime adaptation of The Witcher and the third season premiere date of Castlevania, Netflix isn't done with their world of anime series as they have given us a first look into the animated series for Altered Carbon which will be premiering on March 19th!

Altered Carbon, for those who may not be familiar, follows a world where death is a thing of the past. With humanity discovering the ability to transfer an individuals consciousness into a new body, civilization has discovered immortality, but immortality comes with a price. The futuristic society follows a character named Kovacs as he attempts to solve a mystery within this cyberpunk landscape.

Netflix released the first look at the upcoming anime, as well as releasing the premiere date, looking to further explore the cyberpunk world via a new story telling medium of anime:

The world of Altered Carbon is getting re-sleeved on March 19 with an all new anime that brings even more action, mystery, and cyberpunk goodness than ever before! pic.twitter.com/S1mYqsysKI — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 19, 2020

While we don't necessarily know how close the anime series will stick to the live action events, it should be interesting to see how this new animated show explores the unique science fiction story!

Will you be checking out this brand new anime for the popular Netflix series of Altered Carbon? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Altered Carbon!

The description for the second season of Altered Carbon's live action series reads as such:

"Season Two begins 30 years after the epic conclusion of Season One, and finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry). After decades of planet-hopping and searching the galaxy, Kovacs is recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell. Haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is stunned to discover his new mission to solve the crime and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same. With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must now partner with new allies to outwit his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer?"

Altered Carbon stars Anthony Mackie, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Chris Conner, Dina Shihabi and Torben Liebrecht star. Will Yun Lee and James Saito are recurring.

Altered Carbon Season Two will premiere on February 27th on Netflix this year, with the new anime series releasing on March 19th!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!