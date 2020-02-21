Dragon Ball Super Shatters Our Dreams of a Yamcha Comeback

Dragon Ball Super has done a great job of shining the spotlight on characters who don't have Saiyan blood coursing through their veins. With the Tournament of Power including human fights such as Master Roshi, Krillin, and Tenshinhan, the most recent arc in the manga has one upped the last story by including Chiaotzu and Yamcha into the mix. With the recent chapters of Dragon Ball Super seemingly giving Yamcha a much needed comeback, it seems that fans shouldn't have gotten their hopes up as Moro and his army are looking to bring the pain!

Warning! If you want to avoid spoilers for Chapter 54 of Dragon Ball Super's manga, you ma want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

Yamcha has been a joke in the Dragon Ball franchise for decades now, seemingly never recovering following his death at the hands of a Saibaman who detonated himself while holding tight to the former bandit and wielder of the Wolf Fang Fist technique. With Moro and his army arriving on Earth, Yamcha was given a second chance, unleashing his strength and actually pulling out a victory against some of the ancient wizard's henchmen. With this big victory, fans began to cross their fingers that this was a new age for the often thought joke fighter of the Z team.

Yamcha has been with Goku and Bulma since nearly the beginning of the franchise, appearing long before the likes of Vegeta, Trunks, and several of the Z Fighters who have become a permanent fixture of the Shonen franchise. As time went on, Yamcha's selfishness and desire to not fight made his strength wane as he became a punchline for other characters. For example, when the Tournament of Power was about to begin and Goku was looking for team members to add to Universe 7's roster, Yamcha wasn't even considered!

This latest chapter sees Moro and all his forces arrive on Earth, and while Yamcha seemed to have things under control in the previous chapter, this chapter brings him crashing back to the ground as Moro's henchman, Zauyogi, is a dinosaur looking fighter who defeats Yamcha single handedly. Though Tenshinhan and Chiaotzu join the fight, it doesn't seem to be enough to defeat the new villain. Luckily for these fighters, Goku arrives at the conclusion of the chapter to lend a hand!

Do you think Yamcha will get his groove back by the end of this Dragon Ball Super Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!