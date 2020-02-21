Fullmetal Alchemist Shares First-Look at Bradley Funko Pop

Fullmetal Alchemist may not have an anime running currently at the moment, but that hasn't stopped the groundswell from anime fans the world over from revisiting the series as well as buying new merchandise from the world of the Elric Brothers. With a number of characters already having Funko Pops of their own, such as the Elric Brothers, several villains, and members of the State Military, one more is being added to the roster. Now, Funko has decided to bring to life one of the most important characters of the franchise who leads the military of the franchise as well as harboring a dark secret in King Bradley!

Bradley is first introduced as a strong and charismatic leader of the State Military, referred to as the "Fuhrer". Unfortunately for both the military and the Elric brothers, Bradley eventually reveals his true colors as a secret homunculus, attempting to lead the military to accomplishing the goals of "Father". With the Elric Brothers dealing with their fair share of villains and a world that is torn apart by war, Bradley's true motivations eventually put them at odds with the military itself, making for an insane conflict in both the original Fullmetal Alchemist anime as well as the later entry in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood!

Hot Topic shared the exclusive Fullmetal Alchemist Funko Pop on their Official Twitter Account, showing that fans of the franchise and figurine collectors can now add Bradley to their library, retailing for around $13 USD if you're looking to collect all of the characters of the anime series:

Tonight's @OriginalFunko release is more than meets The Ultimate Eye. From #FullMetalAlchemist, King Bradley is now available, exclusively at Hot Topic: https://t.co/XZDNCCPyqE pic.twitter.com/IpbEVqs6bo — Hot Topic (@HotTopic) February 21, 2020

Hot Topic aren't strangers to offering anime fans exclusive Funko Pops from various series, with figurines of anime characters from Dragon Ball Super, Rick and Morty, RWBY, One-Punch Man, and many more. In the world of Fullmetal Alchemist, several characters have appeared not only in Funko Pop form, but in other examples of merchandise. Even with the anime having concluded years ago, it's clear that the fandom still want new merch when it comes to the storyline that introduced us to the world of super powered alchemists!

Will you be picking up this Hot Topic exclusive Funko Pop from Fullmetal Alchemist? What other characters from the series would you like to see get their own figures? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Fullmetal Alchemist!

