Attack On Titan Fan Predicts Manga's Gut-Wrenching Ending

As Attack On Titan inches closer to the end of its nihilistic tale, the war between Eldia and Marley has reached insane levels. In the manga, which is far ahead the events of the previous season finale of the anime, Eren Jaeger has found himself in an insane position, being far more powerful than the character we have known throughout the series. Without going to heavily into spoiler, the power dynamic has shifted, causing a brand new set of problems for both the Survey Corps and for the world! Now, one fan theory has predicted an ending to Attack On Titan that would be as a gut wrenching as the rest of the season overall!

In the theory, the Attack On Titan fan ponders if Eren Jaeger will die as a result of the current actions he has taken during the events of the Marley/Eldia war. With Jaeger seemingly playing both sides, he has unleashed a plan that has shaken the world to its core. The Survery Corps are dumb struck at the new plan of attack that Eren has set into motion, talking among themselves as to what their next steps should be. Now, struggling with the idea of bringing the war to their former friend, the fan theory seems more and more likely to take place with each passing chapter of the manga.

Reddit User Its_Me_Dio shared this fan theory that would see Eren Jaeger killed by his friends as they attempt to save the world from his misguided plan, only to then discover that Jaeger's plan was in fact not as bad as it originally seemed, making their eventual killing blow one of the biggest mistakes they had ever made:

Attack On Titan hasn't been scared to dive into the darkness , as the series has been known for its dire scenarios and fast paced deaths. With no character being safe and revelations being dropped on the regular, the finale is sure to be a heart wrencher, regardless of what actually takes place in the world of Eren Jaeger and the rest of the Survey Corps!

What do you think of this finale fan theory for Attack On Titan? How do you foresee the story of Eren Jaeger coming to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Attack On Titan!

