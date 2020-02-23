One Piece: Luffy Gets a Hunky Makeover for Brazil's Carnival

If you were to head down to Brazil right about now, you would find celebrations wherever you went. Carnival is currently going on in the South American country, and millions are taking to the street to celebrate ahead of the Easter holidays. Of course, that means there are costumed party goers on every street, but one of them decided to bring a bit of otaku flair to their local celebration.

Over on Reddit, the user Steoko shared a rather interesting photo take at Carnival. The fan posted a picture of their friend at an event where they dressed up as a sexy version of Monkey D. Luffy.

Oh, and to make things even better? It turns out this friend is named Fabio, and he has got the abs to prove it.

As you can see above, the Carnival outfit has Fabio in an unbuttoned red plaid shirt which feels close enough to what Luffy actually wears. With blue shorts on and a yellow belt, this One Piece cosplay completes itself with white flip flops and a straw hat. Clearly, Fabio is giving an aged-up take on Luffy as we're sure the Straw Hat isn't growing facial hair right now, but this hunky cosplay certain suits Carnival.

Of course, One Piece fans have taken to social media to share their unexpected picture all while praising Fabio for his commitment. Brazil's Carnival is one of the best placed to dress decked out, and this anime cosplay meets that standard in its own way. There might be no rhinestone bikinis here, but Luffy is a showstopper no matter what he is wearing.

