A Comparison of Netflix's Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution with the Original Film

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is a remake of the first animated feature of the wildly popular series that features Ash Ketchum and his friends attempting to improve their skills as trainers. The updated film is looking to recreate the events of the first film with a fresh coat of paint while still sticking to the story that is largely in place. Ash is joined by his friends Misty and Brock as they encounter the cloned Pokemon, Mewtwo. Now, with its arrival on Netflix nigh, we look at the differences between the new computer generated film and the first film of 2-D animation.

The latest Pokemon film was released in Japanese theaters last year, with North American audiences waiting for news about just when it would be hitting western shores. While Evolution won't be getting its own theatrical run in North America, it will be available to Pokemon fans via the streaming service of Netflix, appropriately dropping on "Pokemon Day", February 27th 2020. The differences between the first film and this remake are clear, and it will certainly be interesting to see which version fans ultimately prefer.