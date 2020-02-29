Fierce Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Highlights the Pharaoh's Coolest Look

Yu-Gi-Oh! might be getting to release a new iteration of the franchise later this year, but it seems that no matter how many worlds, timelines, characters, and cards are introduced over the years that the first few seasons are still held in high regard by fans over what came after. Because while the sequel series also had their own card battles with dark entities and gods, the original iteration of the franchise had that built in from the ground up thanks to Kazuki Takahashi's original manga. Then before it all came to an end Takahashi went for broke with Yu-Gi-Oh! Millennium World.

This final arc of the series shifted its focus away from Yugi Mutou and the battles of present day and instead warped back to ancient Egypt and explored the past of the spirit inside the Millennium Puzzle. This revealed a cool new look for the Pharaoh as he was no longer trapped within Yugi's body (and clothing styles), and this look was super popular in its own right.

In fact, it was probably the best look for Pharaoh Atem in the entire series, and now we have another excellent example as to why with fantastic cosplay. Artist @charanneloves (who you can find on Instagram here) tapped into Atem's fierce persona during this final arc with a super slick take on the outfit. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charanne Loves 👾 (@charanneloves) on Feb 11, 2020 at 7:14am PST

Takahashi's original series might be the most fondly remembered because of the major card game it launched alongside of it, but it didn't start out that way. The original incarnation of the series was much darker as the spirit inside of the Millennium Puzzle played much deadlier games with much deadlier opponents. The card game was eventually used as a platform for one of these death games, and was such a hit with fans that it became the focus of the series as a whole later.

This was eventually adapted into the anime, but has since been dubbed as "Season 0" since it never found its way out of Japan. But luckily the card game version took off as it eventually lead to this awesome look and final arc for the Pharaoh (which in a way ended up being more in line with this darker interpretation at the start).

What did you think of Yu-Gi-Oh's final arc? How do you feel about the sequels? What's your favorite iteration of the series so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.