Yu-Gi-Oh Creator Uses Kaiba to Raise Awareness of Coronavirus in New Art

Kazuki Takahashi may not have much to do these days where Yu-Gi-Oh is concerned, but the creator is willing to pull out its heroes for a good cause. Over on Instagram, the artist surprised fans when he posted some artwork to raise awareness about the coronavirus outbreak going on. Right now, Japan has found itself as one of the most-infected countries with coronavirus, and Takahashi is using Kaiba to remind people to take care.

The PSA piece, which can be seen below, sees Kaiba going off in battle. The surly trainer has taken a cue from Yugi and decided to do some good with his mad Duel Monsters skills. Sending out a Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Kaiba sends one of his beloved cards to fight off a heard of coronavirus germs making their way into the frame.

"I'm completely isolated," the Yu-Gi-Oh artist told fans as he's adhering to a quarantine to avoid the virus.

View this post on Instagram すっかり引きこもりなので ブルーアイズをプリントしてイラストにしてみました！😳😃 皆さんもしっかり食べて、睡眠とって、免疫力アップさせてウイルス沈静化まで乗りきりましょう〜〜！👍👍 A post shared by kazuki takahashi (@studio_dice) on Feb 29, 2020 at 11:53pm PST

"I tried to make an illustration with the Blue-Eyes White Dragon. Eat well, get some sleep, build your immunity, and leet the virus subside!"

As you can see, that advice is pretty good, but it is not turning Kaiba into a convert. The Yu-Gi-Oh art which Takahashi made sees Kaiba out and about with a surgical mask over his face. If he sees any of the virus out, Kaiba is going to take out all of its Life Points. Nobody is will defeat the heir even if it is a virus, and Kaiba is set on seeing that promise through.

Of course, the artwork has raised attention for the virus, and that is a good thing. Coronavirus has continued to spread across the globe from its birth place in China. South Korea and Japan have been hit especially hard by the virus with the countries' infection rates rising. Not long ago, cases began cropping up in Italy as well as the United States, so it would do us all well to follow Kaiba advice until this virus as run its course.

