My Hero Academia: Ochaco Actress Reacts to Heroes Rising's Original Finale Plan

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising was already a major hit when it initially hit theaters in Japan late last year, but now that Funimation has brought the big second film to theaters in the United States and Canada more eyes are on it than ever. One of the major reasons fans had been drawn to the film beyond it being a new entry for the franchise was that series creator Kohei Horikoshi teased that the concept for the film was an idea that he had for the finale of the entire series overall.

But while this was one of the drawing in points for fans, not everyone was aware that the film's story was intended to be the finale at first. In fact Luci Christian (the star behind Ochaco Uraraka in Funimation's English dub release of the anime) was surprised to learn this. But the events of the film began to take more shape with this context.

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Megan Peters, Christian was surprised to learn that the film's story was originally meant to be a finale for the series overall, but it all clicked given how much the students of Class 1-A were given things to do, "[T]hat is a surprise to me. I didn't know that information, but it's not surprising now that...when you watch the movie, one of the really wonderful things about it is so many of us get a chance to shine."

Elaborating further Christian reflected on how this finale concept makes sense when factoring in the growth from Ochaco Uraraka and the other young heroes, "You really get to see a lot of growth and ability from so many of the class of 1-A and just [Uraraka's] confidence level and just the increase in what we're able to do as heroes. So it kind of makes sense to me that that's true."

But in terms of the actual finale, Christian revealed that she is happy that My Hero Academia will be continuing even further, "I'm glad that it's not the end of the road. I'm glad that the popularity of the show and the desire for people to see more is meaning that we get to go even further. I can totally see that."

