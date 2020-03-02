Pokemon Fans Are Obsessed with Team Rocket's Fierce Makeover

Pokemon is not the kind of series to do things halfway with its anime. Time and again, the series has wowed with its films, and fans expected no less from Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution. The CG remake of Pokemon's very first film hit up Netflix this weekend, and it was there fans saw how the classic would look with modern-day graphics. And if you were to ask fans, they would let you know how impressed they are with Team Rocket's looks.

As you can see in the slides below, Team Rocket plays an important role in this new film much like they did the first. Jesse and James manage to travel to Mewtwo's island where he traps a slew of trainers. Fans know Team Rocket is trying to get their hands on some premier Pokemon on this mission, but they provide more comedic relief than anything when compared to Mewtwo. But this time around, it seems the gang are serving as many looks as they are jokes.

Fans are clamoring over the pair's makeover in the new movie, and it is easy to see why. The overhauled CG graphics give fans a closer look at Team Rocket than ever before. For Jesse, the vixen's outfit has some extensive patterning from its fabric to its zippers. In fact, Pokemon fans say this is the best cosplay model out there for the character, and James isn't slouching by any means.

After all, the other half of this duo is serving fierce looks too. James' outfit is simpler than the one Jesse rocks, but his silky hair and facial expressions come off great. Fans agree Team Rocket came out the best when adapted into a CG style, and they can only hope this makeover will live on in Pokemon for some time to come.

