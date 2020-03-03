My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is in North American theaters now, and for those who don't know, it takes place during a timeline that happens after the conclusion of season four, revealing a number of spoilers for fans watching the anime, but that fans of the manga may recognize. With Midoriya, Bakugo, and the rest of Class 1-A looking to protect an island as part of their studies in becoming professional heroes thanks to UA Academy, the movie is one of the biggest adventures that the students have ever seen! Heroes Rising has been doing great at the box office both here in North America and the world, hitting the ground running and surpassing the receipts of the first film, Two Heroes. As the manga is far ahead of the events of the anime, the current film takes place right around the time of certain events that have yet to arrive in the anime proper, giving fans of the series some sneak previews on things to come. Here, we'll break down five of the biggest spoilers that My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising reveals!

Endeavor's Scar (Photo: Studio Bones) As you may have noticed from seeing My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, or from simply watching the marketing material for it, you'll notice that the current number one hero, Endeavor, has quite the nasty scar along his face. In the anime, this event has not taken place yet, but in the manga, the flame based father of Shoto Todoroki received the injury while taking on a new breed of Nomu spawned from the League of Villains. The new line of powerful Nomu, dubbed "High End" were bred to take the fight to heroes on a whole new level. When Endeavor was fighting against the Nomu, "Hood", he barely escaped the battle with his life but received an unmistakable scar which can be seen bright as day in the movie during the number one hero's brief appearances!

The Doctor Is In (Photo: Studio Bones & Viz Media) If you've been following the franchise of My Hero Academia in the news, you know that the series has recently stumbled upon some controversy thanks in part to a nefarious doctor added to the roster of the League of Villains. Originally named Doctor Maruta Shiga, his name was changed due to the controversial origins of his moniker, thus continuing under the name of Kyudai Garaki. While the doctor appeared in the very first episode of the series as Midoriya's doctor, the movie reveals his true motivations, working with the League of Villains on Nomu for the organization as well as being responsible for the powers of Nine. The mad doctor will play a key role in the manga and is presently a main point of attack for the heroes in the most recent chapters!

Hawks' Mission (Photo: Studio Bones) Those looking for more of the current number two hero may be a tad disappointed to see that Hawks doesn't get as much screen time as you might think in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. While the winged wonder doesn't hog the spotlight, his mission is hinted at in the proceedings by the Hero Public Safety Commission, letting him know that his mission remains a top priority. For those who might not know, Hawks is currently undercover, attempting to feed the heroes information about the Meta Liberation Army, which eventually becomes the Paranormal Liberation Front, proving that his power isn't just in his wings, but in his ability to hide his true character while sleeping among the wolves. It's a huge story point in the manga moving forward, and with Hawks barely having made his presence known in the anime so far, it's a big easter egg for sure!

Deku's Packing Some Heat (Photo: Studio Bones) Midoriya has recently unleashed the full power of the One For All quirk against the villain Overhaul thanks to an assist from the young girl Eri, but My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising gives him a power boost which we have not seen in the main anime series as of yet. If you notice from the picture above, Deku has gauntlets and sleeves that are a tad different from what we've seen before. The gauntlets themselves are a "support item" created by UA Academy, giving him the ability to better control the shock waves he can emit from his finger tips when tapping into the power given to him by All Might! Needless to say, Deku continues to improve in the events of the manga and it should be amazing to see his powers continue to develop in the anime!