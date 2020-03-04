My Hero Academia Unveils Class 1B's Hilarious, Trademark Infringing Performance

Class 1-B has had a tough go of things when its come to surpassing their fellow classmates at UA Academy in Class 1-A, though they are looking to outshine them in the upcoming Cultural Festival thanks in part to a play that has a serious trademark infringing name. With Class 1-B touting the fact that their performance will blow away Midoriya and his fellow aspiring heroes, the name of the performance was revealed to be "Romeo And Juliet And The Prisoner of Azkaban: Return of the King"!

We had originally wondered whether or not this was originally going to land on televisions at all, as the manga had went with the same name for the play. The true test will be whether or not the name makes its way to the English Dub to boot, as we would imagine that this may cause some problems for the franchise when it comes to trademark issues. This is nothing new for some anime series, as the franchise of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure had to change a number of the Stand names in order to avoid copyright infringement, as many of the ethereal beings had names such as "Metallica", "Red Hot Chilli Pepper", and "Spice Girl" to name a few!

Class 1-B is taught by Blood Hero: Vlad King, taking the role of Eraserhead for this group of aspiring super heroes, with the young students finding themselves working in the shadow of Midoriya, Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, and the rest. The students have a wide variety of powers such as plant manipulation, quirk mimicry, and the ability to sprout full razor sharp blades from their bodies to name a few. While 1-B has faced their fair share of tasks, they haven't encountered threats like the League of Villains on the regulard like 1-A has in the past.

While we most likely won't see the entirety of this ridiculously named play during the Cultural Festival, as it wasn't completely shown in the manga, we would love to see just how the events would play out for a play that combines the works of William Shakespeare, JK Rowling, and JRR Tolkien without a doubt! Perhaps we'll get a ridiculous full interpretation of the play in an OVA? One can dream.

What do you think of this ridiculous title for Class 1-B's play? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

