Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Writer Says the Anime Couldn't Have Been Done in Live Action

Witcher fans have a lot to look forward to in the next two years, as not only is Netflix already working on a proper season 2 of The Witcher but they're also working with showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, writer Beau DeMayo, and Studio Mir on a brand new anime movie titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The new film will be a prequel to the live-action series and will have fan-favorite Witcher mentor Vesemir in the lead role, exploring the events before he became Geralt's guardian and mentor. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak to DeMayo all about the film, including why this project could not be done in live-action, and it appears that fans could be in for something truly special.

"Something with magic and monsters and adventure and romance that you couldn't necessarily use a live-action medium to tell," DeMayo said. "And I think when people see the anime and when it releases, there are very particular choices we made. And the script itself, there are certain things it takes advantage of in terms of animation that only animation can do. And I think that's what's the most exciting thing that I'm waiting for fans to see. Is that, when you see the anime, it's not just the events, it's what Studio Mir has been capable of pulling off. It's what our partners in the anime division at Netflix have been able to pull off. It is something... it is a story we could not have told in live-action in any way, shape or form. At least not without an incredible burden on production, I will say that."

Netflix did quite a bit with the live-action format in season 1 of The Witcher, especially with magic, but there are always limits due to budget and production constraints, and with those removed, we cannot wait to see what this version of The Witcher world looks like, especially with Vesemir in the lead.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will be helmed by Lauren S. Hissrich, written by Beau DeMayo, and animated by Studio Mir, and you can check out the official description for the film below.

“Long before mentoring Geralt, Vesemir begins his own journey as a witcher after the mysterious Deglan claims him through the Law of Surprise.”

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf currently has no release date, but is likely to air before the season 2 of the live-action Witcher series hits Netflix.

Are you excited for Nightmare of the Wolf? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!

