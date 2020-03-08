Naruto Introduces New Shadow Jutsu in Latest Boruto Episode

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations brought the Hozuki Castle mini-arc to an end with the latest episode of the series, and while this means that the anime will begin adapting the Mujina Bandits arc from the manga with the next episode, it also means that there was a major battle to cap off Team 7's escape from the prison with Kokuri. Boruto and the others had been tasked with guarding Kokuri from Tsukiyo for the last few episodes, and now with Tsukiyo catching up to them the battle for Kokuri's life truly began. Surprisingly, this also came with a new kind of Shadow Jutsu.

Much to the shock of Boruto and the rest of Team 7, Tsukiyo used a special shadow jutsu that confirmed that the Hidden Leaf Village's Nara clan aren't the only ones who could use those techniques. Tsukiyo, drawing power from the full moon, used the "Moon Shadow Jutsu" which allowed him to control his shadow along with forming clones of his foes.

Tsukiyo was able to bend Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki's shadows into powerful clones that hit pretty hard with each attack. Not only did they have access to Team 7's abilities, but they were able to stick around not by using Tsukiyo's chakra but instead stealing the chakra of their hosts. They ended up draining Boruto and the others to the point where battling these shadows is a struggle.

Those mid air kicks are so effective. #BORUTO pic.twitter.com/cAYOQiswlB — Abdul Zoldyck [SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE] (@Abdul_S17) March 8, 2020

Things got especially worrisome when even Boruto's Rasengan was countered by the shadow clones, and drained him of his chakra even faster. Thankfully, the three of them were saved by Kokuri who had noticed that a spotlight was ruining the integrity of the clones. Drawing the three clones close together, Kokuri shined a spotlight on them and they faded away.

Boruto has introduced fans to all kinds of new spins of famous jutsu from the original series, and it goes to show that even the villains will show off new moves as well. But what do you think? What did you think of this surprising new Shadow Jutsu? Are you happy to see them finally leave Hozuki Castle? Ready to see the Mujina Bandits arc in the anime at last? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

