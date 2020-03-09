My Hero Academia Seriously Foreshadows Kaminari's Crush on Jiro

My Hero Academia's spin-off Vigilantes might be the only series allowing romance into the hero world for now, but fans of Kohei Horikoshi's main series have several couples that they would like to see come to fruition. One that has been brewing on the backburner in some less than obvious ways than the others over the course of the series thus far has been between Denki Kaminari and Kyoka Jiro. The two of them have had several in jokes and other friendly jabs, and the Cultural Festival arc started to imply that there might have been a deeper understanding between the two of them.

As the war with between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front has finally kicked off, Kaminari has found himself on the front lines alongside pro heroes like Midnight and Cementoss. As he continues to get nervous about helping to lead the first charge while the rest of his class is held in the back, he gets some last minute motivation by thinking about how he's hero to help protect those in the back -- and most importantly -- Jiro.

As the charge began in Chapter 263 of the series, Kaminari continued to get nervous as the heroes kicked into action. Jiro's worried about Kaminari, and he's just super nervous and can't help but want to be with the rest of his class. Tokoyami and Midnight's efforts to get him to relax fail until Midnight tells him to think of protecting the person that "matters most to you right now."

Kaminari looks back through the crowd all the way to where Jiro is, and once she hears her say "Get it done, Chargebolt" Kaminari then jumps into action. Seeing Kaminari get into the action, Tokoyami has a flashback in which he thinks to he and Kaminari practicing for their Cultural Festival performance. Tokoyami realizes here that Kaminari truly cares for his friends, but the real important highlight of the flashback shows just how hard Kaminari was working for Jiro specifically.

He wanted to do well for sure, especially after he led the charge in getting her to lead the band, and it seems that he continues to lean on her for all sorts of emotional support. There might be a budding romance between these two in the works, and it's clear from this chapter that Kaminari definitely has a special place in his heart for her.

What do you think of the connection between Kaminari and Jiro? Think Kaminari has a crush? Will it be reciprocated? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

