We Never Learn Creator to Release Official Alternate Endings

Over the last few weeks, Taishi Tsutsui's We Never Learn seemed like it was heading for its finale as Naiyuki Yuiga had finally made up his mind about which of his love interests he would officially pursue, but the series itself never quite confirmed the end was near. This all changed with the latest chapter of the series that technically "ended" the story as it was being told with Yuiga choosing one of the love interests, but Tsutsui announced the manga will be continuing on for a short while longer in a novel way.

Chapter 150 of We Never Learn ends the "[X] = Shimmering Ebony Mermaid Princess" arc with Yuiga choosing Uruka as his girlfriend, and this technically serves as the official ending of the series. But Tsutsui announced in a special note to fans that the series will officially be releasing a series of alternate "parallel" endings featuring the other heroines. Tsutsui will be offering these endings to fans for them to decide which ending they actually prefer!

The idea of the "Best Girl" wars is no surprise to fans of harem romantic comedies, and usually there are fans disappointed with the final choices made in the series. But with this method, Tsutsui will essentially strive to make every fan happy with official alternate routes essentially showing off Yuiga's future with each of the heroines. The "Parallel Story" arc will first begin with Rizu Ogata, and eventually explore endings for Fumino Furuhashi, Asumi Kominami, and Mafuyu Kirisu.

Ever since the second season of the anime ended with Uruka as the final choice, fans were bracing themselves for this to happen in the manga as well (though the staff noted that it would be playing out differently in the manga). But this is admittedly a huge curveball to those who might have been invested in that final relationship and pairing. It's certain to ruffle a few feathers.

This isn't completely groundbreaking as authors such as Koji Seo experimented with non-canon one-shots featuring alternate routes in A Town Where You Live, and can be seen in visual novel adaptations such as Amagami SS, but this is the most prominent use of the method in romantic comedies in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump.

It's novel that fans will get to see their preferred ending in an official capacity (as Tsutsui noted how he's been thinking about it for a long time), but might take the wind out of the sails for those who were more emotionally invested than others. But what do you think? Do you like the idea of We Never Learn getting official alternate endings? What do you think of the original ending? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.