Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Taps into the Mysterious Shizuku

Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter is currently in the midst of its latest hiatus, and it's currently on one of the longest streaks yet as it has been well over a year since we have seen a new chapter from the series. But despite these lengthy breaks in between new releases due to Togashi's health, fans of the series are still some of the most dedicated out there. It's because that when the manga is firing on all cylinders, it really becomes a tense affair in which Togashi is juggling many characters and their motivations all at one time.

One of the better examples of how Togashi juggles the multiple goals of several characters with their own distinct personalities comes with the Phantom Troupe. This group has had several line up changes over the course of the series thus far, and each member of the group has shown that they are all in search of their own ideals. It further adds to the mystery of characters who don't speak relatively much in comparison to others like Shizuku Murasaki.

Artist @onniesm (who you can find on Instagram here) manages to capture this blend of adorable character design and the mysterious, yet deadly nature of Shizuku with some great looking cosplay. It's an example of how Togashi takes a relatively subdued character and makes them work within this fantastical world that cosplay cap reflect Shizuku's nature so well. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Onnies Rinne ⭐️ OnnieSM (@onniesm) on Mar 13, 2020 at 1:19am PDT

Shizuku remains one of the more mysterious members of the Troupe due to her blunt yet seemingly docile nature. She's quite the deadly fighter thanks to her special vacuum Blinky, and continues to show just how much she has yet to reveal of her extended roster of abilities. Characters like Shizuku are why the hiatus continues to hurt so much as it's increasingly clear that Togashi still has a ton of story left to tell someday. But that's why we're all waiting!

What are your thoughts on the Phantom Troupe in Hunter x Hunter? Are you waiting for the series to come back from hiatus too? Do you think it will ever return? What are you hoping to see from the manga if or when it does come back? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.