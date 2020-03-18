Kyoto Animation to Stream Library for Free During Coronavirus Pandemic

In a time where a good percentage of people around the globe are quarantined in their homes, anime fans are being given another option to stream movies and series from the medium as Kyoto Animation has announced that they'll be offering a number of titles for free via the streaming service of Nico Nico Douga's channel in Japan! With series such as K-On!, Air, Kanon, Clannad, Love Chunibyo & Other Delusions! getting placed on the service for free for a limited time, it may help a number of anime fans pass the time when all is said and done!

Kyoto Animation proves that they are one of the best animation studios in the world, not just thanks in part to their past works such as A Silent Voice and Free! Take Your Marks, but by continuing to be charitable to their audiences. Following the arson incident that took place last year, the animation house took a big hit when many of the creative minds responsible for their best anime were injured or killed. The world rallied around Kyoto in their time of need and now it seems as though the studio is doing the same.

Originally started in 1981, Kyoto Animation Studio has become known worldwide for its work on creating popular anime television series such as K-On!, Free!, Full Metal Panic, and more. It has also created a number of animated films such as A Silent Voice, K-On! The Movie, and Free! Take Your Marks to name a few. Noted as the "first successful animation studio outside of Tokyo," Kyoto Animation has a long history within the industry and we hope that its history will continue into the future. Founded by Yoko Hatta and Hideaki Hatta, the company proceeded to become an LLC in 1985 and then a corporation years later in 1999. One of the studio's apparent strengths according to experts was its "sensitivity to the wonders and quandaries of every day life."

With the Corona Virus affecting the world, a number of companies and studios are banding together with fans in order to ease the tension of the pandemic. Kyoto has certainly earned its place in history in a number of different ways and will surely continue to do so as they move into the future.

