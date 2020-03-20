New Dragon Ball Super And Boruto Chapters Now Available

The day has arrived for new chapters following the exploits of the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha and the Z Fighters as Chapter 58 of Dragon Ball Super and Chapter 44 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have arrived! With the protagonists of each anime franchise dealing with their own unique challenges, these are some of the biggest chapters to be released in recent memory. These new chapters definitely have some big story beats taking place in each story line, giving anime fans some brand new material to pour over in the adventures of Goku and Boruto!

Viz Media is offering both of these series' latest three chapters completely for free, and you can find Dragon Ball Super's manga at the link here and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga at the link here. If you wanted to read through the back catalog for each series, there's a subscription available for $1.99 a month too for these two series and the rest of Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump offerings.

In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 58, Goku has finally arrived on Earth and is helping the Z Fighters battle against the ancient sorcerer of Moro who is attempting to steal all the energy from both his opponents and any worlds that are unfortunate to arrive on his radar. This most recent chapter is fit to bursting with some amazing action scenes, featuring Gohan and Piccolo continuing their tag team efforts and giving us a final page that will have fans of Akira Toriyama's franchise talking for weeks until the release of the next installment!

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 44, Team 7 has returned Naruto to the Hidden Leaf Village with the Seventh Hokage healing from his loss following the battle with Jigen of the Kara organization. As Kara continues to move forward with their plans, the ninja of Konoha are given a serious boon in their efforts to fight the antagonistic group. With the battle having ended against Boro and Team 7 victorious, the Hidden Leaf Village is in a far better position in the war against Kara than they once were without a doubt.

Will you be reading these new chapters of Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Dragon Ball, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

