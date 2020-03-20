My Hero Academia Cosplay Hits The Books With Perfect School Girl Momo

Momo Yaoyoruzo is easily one of the most popular characters of My Hero Academia outside of the likes of All Might, Midoriya, Bakugo, and certain members of the League of Villains, and one cosplayer has perfectly captured her aesthetic during her school days with this "school girl" interpretation. The student of UA Academy's premiere classroom, Class 1-A, has the unique quirk that allows her to create any object straight from her body by transmuting her cells into said object, though this can sometimes come with a price as it leaves her exceptionally exhausted when she uses her power too much!

Momo played a big role in the recently released second feature length film of My Hero Academia, Heroes Rising, wherein she was a part of a plan to assist in bringing down Nine and his band of villains that were looking to steal the quirk of a certain child. Using her power to the fullest, she created a number of weapons that helped in keeping Nine at bay, as well as splitting up his henchmen to allow the students of Class 1-A to formulate a plan to take them on individually in hope of stopping Nine's ultimate goal. Without going into deep spoiler territory, Momo continues to be a valued asset for the school and will surely become one of the greatest heroes in the world when she becomes a professional hero.

Instagram Cosplayer AnaFrommars shared this Cosplay that shows off Momo Yaoyoruzo hitting the books and continuing her streak of being one of the most intelligent members of Class 1-A, thanks in part to her keen intellect and her upper class status:

Though Momo may have come from an exceptionally rich family, this hasn't stopped her from making a number of friends in Class 1-A and managing to overcome her feelings of anxiety when it comes to being the hero that she can be.

What do you think of this My Hero Academia Cosplay?

