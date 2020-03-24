Food Wars Hits New Sales Milestone

Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma will soon be airing its fifth and final season as part of the Spring 2020 new anime wave, but Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki's original manga came to an end last year. It was a surprising ending for sure as the manga ended its run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump before releasing a short epilogue series that served as the true ending. It's part of why the final arc of the series was so controversial when it ran, but even with all of that working against it from fans the series is still selling well.

In fact, according to a new report Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma's manga has now reached 20 million copies in circulation. This doesn't exactly mean the series has sold this many copies, but is printing enough to keep up with demand. It's a pretty huge milestone for the series that came to an end last year, and proves that the interest is definitely still there.

Shokugeki no Soma has reached 20 Million Copies in Circulation pic.twitter.com/oWsMQv3jBK — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) March 22, 2020

Although Soma and Erina's journey did come to an official end along with the rest of the kids at Totsuki Academy, there's still a big world to dive into should the franchise ever choose to expand with a sequel or a spin-off. The creators behind the series feel the same as speaking with ComicBook.com previously, series author Yuto Tsukuda had the following to say about a potential spin-off after some more time has passed:

"I cannot particularly think of writing a sequel for now. Just as the fans, I decided to say bye to Soma and all characters when concluded the story. However, if I would have an opportunity in the future, I’m sure I would be very happy as if I met my old friends." So while a sequel or spin-off might sound like a lot now, it's not entirely off the table forever! Especially so if the series is still selling like hot cakes.

Are you waiting to see how the final season of the anime handles Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma's ending? What did you think of the series during its initial run? Did you enjoy reading through the final epilogue? Would you check out a spin-off or sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.