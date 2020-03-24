The Seven Deadly Sins to Get a Sequel

The Seven Deadly Sins is slated to end this week, but the title will not do so outright. The story has been a favorite with fans for years now thanks to Meliodas and the gang. Now, the creator of the series has confirmed a sequel is in the works, but it will not follow the heroes we're used to seeing.

The news comes from Kodansha USA as the company confirmed today that The Seven Deadly Sins creator is working on a sequel (via ANN). Nakaba Suzuki told the publisher he's been developing a spin-off series known as The Four Knights of the Apocalypse which follows a character named Tristan.

The sequel was announced simultaneously with the release of Kodansha's newest Weekly Shonen Magazine. To hype the release, Kodansha shared the sequel announcement early alongside an illustration from the final chapter of The Seven Deadly Sins.

As for what this sequel will be about, Suzuki has crafted the story around a boy named Tristan who acts as one of the apocalypse horseman. This reveal comes after the creator said new stories would come out about The Seven Deadly Sins after the principle series ends, and it seems like Tristan is the first one up. This means the sequel could be a one-shot but fans are hoping for a miniseries as the very least.

With such little left to do on The Seven Deadly Sins, the manga's end is ready to wow fans while setting up a new stage for Suzuki. The creator has confirmed he is working on a new project, but that schedule will not keep him from the fantasy world that made him famous. So readers can look forward to learning about Tristan sooner rather than later!

Are you surprised by this big sequel announcement? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.