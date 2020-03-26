Attack On Titan Brutally Breaks Down the Reason It Has No Heroes

If Attack On Titan has been anything, it's been a story that proves that not everything is necessarily in black and white in this world of giants run amok, and the latest chapter of its manga truly does prove why there are no more heroes. Granted, the newly formed Survey Corps that brings together members from both Marley and Eldia in an attempt to take on a new threat that is as complicated as the rest of its characters. With the ending of the popular anime franchise inching ever closer, with the fourth and final season premiering later this year, the manga story line promises big things to come with the franchise's finale! Warning! If you haven't had the chance to read Chapter 127 of Attack On Titan, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory!

Connie's Sacrifice (Photo: Wit Studio) To start breaking down just why there aren't heroes left in the world of Attack On Titan, we need not look any further than the recent actions of Connie. With the member of the Survey Corps attempting to rescue his mother from her mindless Titan form, Connie decided to attempt to feed his mother the current Jaw Titan, Falco. While Connie was stopped by both Armin and Mikasa, it was clear that the actions he nearly took were about as fiendish as they could possibly be!

Eldia's Indecision (Photo: Wit Studio) The "nation" of Eldia has long been under the thrall of Marley, with the latter delivering unto them a series of Titans in an attempt to eliminate them and keep them so busy that they would never thinking of bringing the war to their shores. With Eren Jaeger revealing his plan of eliminating everyone in the world that doesn't have Eldian blood, far too many people in the downtrodden race are cheering for mass genocide. Though Armin and Mikasa have created a new united Survey Corps, the fact that so many are behind Eren's plan on their side is a dark revelation indeed.

Marley Remains Marley (Photo: Wit Studio) With the Survey Corps needing all the back up they can get, Annie and Reiner, aka the Female Titan and the Armored Titan, have joined their ranks but their characters haven't changed in the slightest. With the newly formed Corps attempting to break the ice and find some common ground, the two Marleyian soldiers let their beliefs be known that they believe the best way to end this challenge is by killing Eren Jaeger and ending the "Rumbling" that is currently underway. Even with all of these folks on board, this is far from an easy task to accomplish, and will surely be a blood filled battle to be sure.

Our Former Protagonist Is Evil Now (Photo: Wit Studio) Eren Jaeger has been the main protagonist of Attack On Titan since the series began, but after gaining the power of the Founding Titan and having the power to end the war, the Attack Titan has decided to eliminate anyone who doesn't have Eldian blood running through their veins. Needless to say, this is an extreme declaration as Eren is now working toward mass genocide in order to end the war. Though Marley has certainly committed its fair share of atrocities, there are still some folks who are innocent who will be hurt and killed due to Eren's crusade.