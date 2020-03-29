When Does Rick and Morty Come Back on Adult Swim?

Rick and Morty surprised fans last year when it announced that the first five episodes of its fourth season would be making their debut. The last one of this first wave wrapped back in December of 2019, and ever since then fans have been wondering when we would be getting the final wave of episodes. Months have gone by since then and we have seen several new promotional materials featuring the franchise, the latest of which really took anime fans by surprise with a bloody samurai infused take on the famous duo.

These promotional materials have been fun, and even resulted in a huge Super Bowl TV spot for Pringles, but you will often find fans asking the same question over and over. When are we getting new episodes of Rick and Morty? When is Season 4 coming back? Unfortunately we still don't know, but it could very well be soon.

Ever since Rick and Morty's fourth season began, there has been a major upswing in how much we have seen the franchise in general pop culture. This ranges from that aforementioned Super Bowl commercial to memes where different characters talk about how "funny" the Pickle Rick scene was. It's gotten even more aggressive now that fans continue to wonder why the season has yet to come back. So when will it air?

Speaking with ComicBook.com in a previous interview, Spencer Grammer (the voice behind Summer) revealed that the cast had recorded their parts for the fourth season back in 2018 long before the release of the first five episodes. But this franchise has never been one to go with convention. For all we know, Adult Swim could take advantage of the upcoming April Fool's Day with the premiere of a new episode much like they did with Season 3.

If not, then there's a good chance we will be waiting for quite a while before all five drop around the same time once again. Ending 2020 with new Rick and Morty episodes might be a good way to bring in 2021, and make the wait for Season 5 seems shorter than the wait between the third and the fourth. Because if Season 4 hasn't ended yet, fans can't ask for Season 5. But what do you think?

When do you think Rick and Morty will come back for the final five episodes of Season 4? How long will we be waiting for Season 5 as a result? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.