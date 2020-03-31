JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Art Ties Golden Wind Villain To His Crimson Origins

In the history of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, the villains of each installment have managed to find ways to set themselves apart from one another, and one fan artist has decided to dive into the origins of the Golden Wind villain, Diavolo, by making a reference to the Passione boss's King Crimson ties. As you may or may not know, most of the Stands that appear in the popular franchise have names that make references to the world of music, with the likes of Notorious BIG, Metallica, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, and many other musicians being used for the Stand names!

Diavolo may not have the same notoriety as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Dio Brando, but the leader of the Passione mob has one of the most devastating Stands of all time. King Crimson, Diavolo's Stand which gets its name from a popular 1960's and 1970's Progressive English Rock Band, has a very strange ability that some fans are still having trouble deciphering to this day. Crimson, for lack of a better term, has the ability to "steal time" whereby any target within his area of attack will lose a set amount of time that allows Diavolo and his other half the ability to attack them unfettered. Such was the case with Polnareff, the supporting cast member of the third season of Stardust Crusaders, who found himself horribly mutilated in his fight against the mob boss and eventually had to reside within the body of a turtle!

Fan Artist EdgeTheKing shared this inspired Diavolo fan art that takes the mob boss of Passione and merges him with the iconic King Crimson album cover that inspired one of the most dangerous Stands in the history of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure with the season of the Golden Wind:

Diavolo is eventually defeated by Giorno Giovanna, the son of Dio Brando, who is able to evolve his Stand of the Golden Wind into Golden Wind Requiem, developing new abilities that strand the mob boss in a never ending series of death scenarios. With Diavolo facing down a fate worse than death, we doubt that the villain will be returning to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise any time soon!

What do you think of this inspired JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fan art? What is your favorite musical reference in the franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.