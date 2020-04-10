Animal Crossing Design Brings Badman Vegeta to Your Town

✖

Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch has let fans of the long running franchise create brand new worlds on unique islands of their own, and anime fans are joining in on the fun by not just creating in-game items to decorate their houses with but even in-game attire with the Badman Shirt Vegeta wears in Dragon Ball Z making an appearance! With anime franchises such as Naruto, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Pokemon, Digimon, and countless others already being re-created in the Nintendo Switch exclusive, it is no surprise to see the universe of the Saiyans make its way into Animal Crossing!

Vegeta's pink BadMan t-shirt has become one of the most iconic and hilarious pieces of attire in the medium of anime, with the prince of the Saiyans wearing the shirt that is so far outside his regular wheelhouse. Following the Freeza saga in Dragon Ball Z, Vegeta found himself sticking around the planet Earth and becoming closer to Bulma, the woman behind the Capsule Corporation who joined Goku on his original quest to find the Dragon Balls. When Freeza and his father King Cold were headed to Earth, Vegeta donned this ridiculous shirt but has never had a full blown battle wearing it!

Twitter User and Internet Personality RubberNinja shared their amazing work that brought the iconic Saiyan shirt worn by Prince Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z to the imagination bound Nintendo Switch exclusive that is Animal Crossing: New Horizons:

Vegeta hasn't worn the fabled pink shirt since he first wore it in Dragon Ball Z, but he is looking to strike a pose in the most recent story arc of Dragon Ball Super by training alongside the aliens of the Planet Yardrat who were made famous for teaching Goku how to use instant transmission. Now having the possibility of learning to heal any wound, create clones of himself, and make himself several times larger, Vegeta is looking to unleash a torrent of attacks at Moro, the ancient wizard who has been causing trouble for the Z Fighters and has finally arrived on earth!

What anime franchises would you like to see appear in Animal Crossing? Will you be sporting this shirt if you're a New Horizons player? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

