Another Major Anime Gets Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

It is an unfortunate truth that the ongoing pandemic has caused a massive shift in society. This means some serious changes have been made in the entertainment industry, and those changes haven't been central in the U.S. Japan has also used the same playbook, and that means yet another awaited anime has been delayed due to the novel coronavirus. So if you have been keeping up with IDOLiSH7, you will want to sit down for this news update.

The announcement comes straight from the show's team. IDOLiSH7 is going to be delayed after an upcoming episode. The show's staff confirms the effects of COVID-19 have forced IDOLiSH7 Second Beat to delay its second season following episode four's release on April 19.

For now, there is no word on when the anime will resume airing. Translator Aitaikimochi informed fans the team has no return dates set for "all other episodes after" the fourth. The note also confirms the Blu-ray and DVD releases have been pushed back indefinitely.

This update is certainly upsetting for fans who have been tuning into this second season. IDOLiSH7 is one of the biggest idol-centric anime out there. Its legacy is well-known to the anime fandom, but the impact of the pandemic knows no bounds. It will cause production delays in other series, and it has always messed up several preemptively.

Already, the second season of Re:Zero - Staring Life in a New World has been delayed, and it was recently joined by Sword Art Online. A handful of series have already felt the burn of the novel coronavirus, but the fandom is fine to wait a bit longer when there are lives on the line.

