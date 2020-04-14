Dragon Ball Needs a Master Goku Arc Featuring Broly ASAP

It Gives Goku A New Role (Photo: Toei Animation) As mentioned earlier, Goku's role as a mentor isn't something he's entirely unfamiliar with as he spent a year training with his son, Gohan, in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber right before fighting Cell as a part of the Cell Games. The added wrinkle here would be that Broly isn't exactly on the friendliest terms with Goku at present and rather than Goku attempting to make Broly stronger, he would be attempting to have the Legendary Super Saiyan control his power and his anger. Also, there's plenty of room for hilarity with the air headed Goku attempting to actually teach someone else anything, let alone complicated fighting techniques.

The anime is currently on hiatus and the manga is neck deep with the Moro arc as our favorite Saiyans find themselves pitted against an ancient sorcerer with the power to absorb energy from opponents and entire planets. Needless to say, Broly doesn't seem to be returning any time soon in either but his arrival would certainly turn a lot of Dragon Ball Fans' heads as his introduction in the recent feature length film did a fantastic job of setting the stage for him to be a permanent part of Akira Toriyama's franchise moving forward. This version of Broly, as fans know, is far different from the Broly of old, who was a straight up evil fighter that used his ability to destroy planets and attempt to kill Goku. While the Broly we now know certainly shares a lot of qualities with his "original version", placing him in this scenario with Goku as his master would give us a much better understanding of the character.

Broly doesn't need to be the only student that Goku mentors as a new universe of possibilities literally opened up during the Dragon Ball Super series. Cabba, Kale, and Caulifla are three Super Saiyans from Univere 6 who have been basically gaining power by the seats of their pants, barely managing to learn how to control it in some cases. While the Tournament of Power went a long way to not only powering them up but granting them better control of their abilities, giving them Goku as a full time teacher would work well for them to reach new power levels and potentially access new transformations that they otherwise couldn't. To say nothing of the fact that Kale meeting Broly, as the two respective Legendary Super Saiyans of their universes, would make for one heck of a conversation, let alone a nail biting battle for audiences.

Dragon Ball Super isn't exactly a sequel series. It's more like a prequel when you think about where it takes place in the timeline. You see, Dragon Ball Z didn't end with the destruction of Majin Buu, but rather, it ended over a decade later as the reincarnation of the pink terror, Uub, appeared at a fighting tournament to spar against Goku. As fans of the Akira Toriyama franchise know, Goku took an opportunity to train Uub with the final episode seeing Son and his new student blasting off into the stratosphere to start their new relationship. With Goku training Broly, it would give us some much needed foreshadowing into how Son could eventually sharpen his skills when it came to becoming a sensei!