Fate/Grand Order Lostbelt 5 Olympus Releases New Trailer

Fate/Grand Order Lostbelt 5 Olympus may be a mouthful to say, but that isn't stopping diehard fans of the mobile gaming series, Fate/Grand Order from devouring as much information as they can regarding any new releases and a brand new trailer has been released that hints at the next big installment of the franchise. The online massively mulptiplayer role playing game has been a hit with fans since its release in 2015, expanding with new chapters and story additions, and Olympus will be no different as we venture further into the world of Fate/Grand Order!

Developed by TYPE Moon studios, Fate/Grand Order Lostbelt 5 Olympus is looking to continue the legacy of mobile entries that have become such a huge part of this franchise, expanding the character list and worlds that players will be able to explore. Perhaps there has been no greater example of an anime series weaving together its television, movie, and mobile entries together than the Fate series and it looks like they won't be stopping any time soon with uniting the different mediums that their franchise takes part in!

Twitter User pKjD shared this impressive new anime trailer for Fate/Grand Order Lostbelt 5 Olympus, hinting at a number of new events that will take place for players who have been waiting for the mobile game franchise to add more content to its ever expanding universe:

The gaming series is, of course, based on the popular anime franchise of Fate/Stay, which has recently dropped some unfortunate news to its fans. The next installment of the the Fate/Stay Night movie series, Heaven's Feel, is delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic with no new date being given as of yet. Hopefully, we'll be hearing news of when the third film in the series will drop sooner rather than later! With the anime world being hampered by the pandemic, Fate/Stay certainly isn't along when it comes to delays and cancellations that are happening around the world!

Will you be hitting this new entry into the Fate/Grand Order mobile game series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Fate series!

