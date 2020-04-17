Demon Slayer Dub Star Hypes Episode 24 Release

Demon Slayer has easily become one of the biggest anime franchises since its series was released onto the small screens last year, and one of the stars that bring the English dub to life is hyping the release of the next episode of the anime that will make its way onto Cartoon Network's Toonami programming block! With the blockbuster series featuring the adventures of Tanjiro and Nezuko as they attempt to find a curse for the demonic infection spreading through the young girl and take down as many ghouls that are currently threatening humanity.

Thanks in part to the pandemic of the coronavirus, many anime series and projects have been either postponed or canceled as a result. The world of anime English dubs has not been able to escape the effects of the pandemic, with series such as My Hero Academia and other big time franchises having to make some changes in order to make sure the creative minds behind bringing each series to North America are safe. With this latest tweet from Demon Slayer star, Aleks Le, who gives a voice to the timid swordsman of Zenitsu!

Aleks Le shared the update on the upcoming 24th episode of the first season of Demon Slayer via his Official Twitter Account, showing that the creative minds behind the English dub are hard at work in bringing to life one of the latest adventures of the demon slayer corps:

Happy #NationalAnimeDay

This Saturday, EP 24 of the Demon Slayer dub will air. One of my fav freakouts! Looking at this pic really makes me miss working in the studio with everyone. Being able to be there in the moment & play off of each other's creative energy is a blessing 💕 pic.twitter.com/s0oQEQDSdF — Aleks Le (@AleksLeVO) April 15, 2020

A second season for the popular anime series has yet to be confirmed, but the franchise's first feature length film will be released later this year with Demon Slayer: Infinity Train! While there's no word yet on when an English dub will be provided for the new movie, it's almost a certainty that at some point in time, we'll hear Aleks Le and the rest of the cast lend their voices to this project.

Are you excited for the upcoming English dub episode of Demon Slayer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and demon slaying!

