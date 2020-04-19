Boruto Announces New Arc All About Kawaki, Kara, and More

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has seen a divide among fans of the anime as it spent around 80 episodes exploring original anime content before resuming adapting the manga with the Mujina Bandits arc. But the end of the Mujina Bandits arc excited fans even more when it debuted a brand new opening theme teasing some major things for the anime's future. Not only did it hint at the arrival of the fan favorite Kawaki to the anime, but it also gave fans their first real look at Kara in motion. But when are we going to actually see them in action with their own arc?

It will be sooner than not as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations announced in the latest issue of V-Jump magazine that the anime will be kicking off the "Kara Acutation arc." This is an original arc for the anime, but rather than have completely original content, it will be adapting the manga and fleshing out some of its elements for the anime.

As noted by @SaoudSays on Twitter (who spotted the promo in V-Jump), this original arc will potentially be pulling in work from the manga's Ao arc (which should be the next "canonical" entry in the story) and blending it together with Kawaki's own arc and other elements from Kara seen in the manga.

Thank you Kouda! @0wY07pVeHNAiSjJ ‘Kara Actuation Arc’ confirmed !! A combo of Ao arc & Kawaki arc potentially. - Kawaki anime original content 😍

- Kara in depth Basically a fleshed out version of the manga events in anime style! This is the most perfect scenario! #Boruto pic.twitter.com/l1S7yNUTxJ — Saoud (@SaoudSays) April 18, 2020

As seen with the Mujina Bandits arc, the anime will potentially be fleshing out elements from the manga that fans wanted to see more of. The anime ended up with the best version of the arc because of additional material like the Hozuki Castle prologue, and with any luck, the "Kara Actuation" arc will turn out the same way. But what do you think?

Are you excited to finally see Kara make their way to the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime? Curious to see how the anime will handle the villainous group from the manga? What moments are you hoping to see expanded further in the anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.