Megan Thee Stallion Endorses Inuyasha's Kagome as Thee Anime Hot Girl

Megan Thee Stallion has been showing more love for anime than ever before lately, and it turns out that she endorses Kagome as thee hot girl of anime overall! The multi-award winning artist has made a name for herself be coining phrases like "Hot Girl Summer" through her music releases in the past, and it's led to a whole new wave of people embracing the idea and showing love to their own inner "hot girl." With the artist recently taking over the Crunchyroll Anime Awards earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion got to share more love to some of her biggest anime favorites and shared who she thinks is the "hot girl" of anime too.

Speaking to Polygon about the subject, Megan Thee Stallion endorsed Kagome Higurashi from Inuyasha as anime's hot girl, "Definitely Kagome from Inuyasha," the artist stated. "She got all the boys fighting over her; she's running around with her jewelry around her neck trying to put it all back together, and she just always comes out on top. Also, she has good hair [laughs] that's important." Now that Megan Thee Stallion has put her stamp on it, Kagome's place in anime history has surely been secured!

What Is Inuyasha?

First hitting the pages of Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in 1996, Rumiko Takahashi's original Inuyasha manga has become one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time. The series not only sparked a long running anime and several movies, but even a full sequel series, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, continuing the story with Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter decades after the original came to an end. If you wanted to check out Inuyasha's anime run for yourself to see what Kagome is all about, you can now find the anime streaming with Netflix and Hulu.

They tease Inuyasha as such, "Kagome is a modern high school girl who doesn't believe in the old myths and legends surrounding her grandfather's shrine. That is, until the day she falls into the shrine's well and into another time! In Japan's ancient past, Kagome joins the half demon Inuyasha on a quest to find the scattered shards of the Shikon Jewel, a gem so powerful that demons from across the land will do anything to get even a piece. Along the way they gain friends, battle enemies, and prepare to face their deadliest foe and rival for the Shikon Jewel--Naraku!"

