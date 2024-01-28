Megan Thee Stallion Channels Tokyo Ghoul in Heated New Single "Hiss"

Megan Thee Stallion is back in the headlines after bringing some heat to the studio. Just a few days ago, the world tuned in as the rapper released her newest single "Hiss". The track quickly rose up the charts as Megan Thee Stallion sparked tons of buzz online. After all, "Hiss" has prompted some fiery responses from fellow rappers, and the single's allusions to Tokyo Ghoul proves Megan Thee Stallion is just getting started.

If you head over to Instagram, you will see what sparked social media's focus on Tokyo Ghoul. Megan Thee Stallion posted a story some hours ago featuring some red and white spider lillies. The shot itself comes from the anime Tokyo Ghoul, and the post quickly helped anime fans connect a few dots about "Hiss".

(Photo: Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion)

The single is all about Megan Thee Stallion being at her peak while taking some shots at those who've come at her recently. The past few years have been difficult for the Texas rapper due a shooting she was involved in. In July 2020, reports revealed Tory Lanez had shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot during a confrontation. After a long trial, Lanez was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison. The ordeal split some in the rap community as some went so far as to victim blame Megan Thee Stallion. All of that beef culminated in several sharp lines in "Hiss", and Megan Thee Stallion was hardly afraid of spitting those bars.

As for how this relates to Tokyo Ghoul, well – the image shared on Instagram by Megan Thee Stallion is telling. The anime's use of spider lillies tracks how its protagonist Kaneki changes. When Tokyo Ghoul introduces the character, Ken Kaneki is a cheerful, shy guy looking for love. After being turned into a half-ghoul, Kaneki's life is turned upside down, but his trauma is not done. The anime goes on to show Kaneki break following a period of sadistic torture, and this ordeal breaks his old self. What comes after is Kaneki's dark side as he embraces his ghoulish nature. As this happens, Tokyo Ghoul's once white spider lillies are stained red, and that metamorphosis seems to have inspired Megan Thee Stallion.

Given the rapper's post online, netizens are thinking Megan Thee Stallion has more in stock for fans. Her latest comeback has social media buzzing, and the year has barely begun. So if Megan Thee Stallion is channeling her inner Kaneki, the rapper isn't done feasting on her haters.

What do you think about Megan Thee Stallion's new single? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram.