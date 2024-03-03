JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Megan Thee Stallion Shares Closer Look at Bruno Bucciarati Cosplay

Megan Thee Stallion really took over the Crunchyroll Anime Awards this year, and now she's shared a much closer look at her take on Bruno Bucciarati from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind! While Jojo's Bizarre Adventure is currently in the midst of Part 8 of Hirohiko Araki's original manga series, fans are taking the current time to celebrate how far the anime has come so far. While Part 6 of the anime released with Netflix some time ago, Part 5 of the series continues to be one of the most popular anime releases despite it being a few years since we've seen Giorno Giovanna in action.

Now it's likely we'll be seeing a lot more love shown for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind as multi-award winning artist Megan Thee Stallion has shared some awesome Bruno Bucciarati cosplay as a presenter during the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 event. Her dress was inspired by Bruno's famous look from Part 5, and now the artist has shared a much closer look at how she brought this character to life on her official Instagram page for the occasion. You can check it out below:

How to Watch JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Megan Thee Stallion has shared her love for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure at multiple occasions in the past, but this has to be the coolest shout out from the superstar yet. If seeing her as a fan inspired you to check out the original anime, thankfully there are many great ways to do so. You can find JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's first four seasons now streaming with Hulu, the first five seasons (including Golden Wind) with Crunchyroll, and all six seasons of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime now streaming with Netflix.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's manga is also available to read with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library and they tease what goes down in Golden Wind as such, ""Golden Wind is here! The highly-acclaimed fifth arc of Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure shifts the action from Japan to Italy, as Koichi Hirose heads to Europe to find an aspiring gangster named Giorno Giovanna, the secret son of Dio Brando, scourge of the Joestar family. Organized crime meets family drama and unbelievable enemy Stands in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 5—Golden Wind!"

