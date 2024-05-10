One Piece Cosplay Highlight The Queen of The Grand Line, Boa Hancock

Boa Hancock recently got some surprising attention for an unexpected appearance that didn't take place in the One Piece franchise. Legendary musical act Megan Thee Stallion created a new single titled "Boa" that has her cosplaying as the character and making quite a few anime references in the process. As Luffy's potential future wife continues to be one of the most popular supporting characters in the Grand Line, one fan has brought the Devil Fruit-enabled swashbuckler to life once again using spot-on cosplay.

While Boa is one of the strongest pirates sailing the Grand Line, the Final Saga of the series has placed her in quite the pickle. While she isn't a part of the fight against Saturn and the Five Elders taking place on Future Island, she is struggling with an assault that Blackbeard has unleashed. As the Straw Hat Pirates prepare to sail into the sunset, many anime fans are left wondering if Boa might finally manage to achieve her dream and lock down Luffy. While Hancock has attempted to marry the Thousand Sunny's captain, the feelings have not been reciprocated as Monkey has no time for love in his quest to make a better world.

Boa Hancock: The Queen of The Grand Line

While Boa's power might not work on Luffy, they're quite effective on those that harbor a love for the One Piece character. Thanks to eating the Love Love Fruit, Luffy's potential bride can turn targets into stone if they hold any sort of affection for her. Unfortunately for Boa, this power isn't just avoided by Luffy, but by Blackbeard as well.

Those hoping to see Boa make her live-action debut in Netflix's One Piece adaptation might be waiting for some time. As the series continues to stick close to the source material, Boa debuting might be in the fourth or fifth season of the live-action series, since she first debuted in the anime around episode four hundred. If Boa eventually arrives, rest assured that shonen fans will be interested to see how is cast for the live-action series.

Want to learn more about Boa Hancock and her future in the Grand Line? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on One Piece and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Straw Hat Pirates.