Inuyasha and Kagome Have Finally Reunited with a Familiar Friend: Watch

Inuyasha fans were blown away when Rumiko Takahashi announced that she would be bringing back the supernatural world by following the daughters of the original heroes in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. With the series mostly following the story of Moroha, Towa, and Setsuna, the daughters of Inuyasha, Kagome, Sesshomaru, and Rin, it seems that the original protagonists have made a comeback and a long-awaited reunion has taken place as the sequel brings together both the old and new generations as new secrets have been revealed.

Shippo was one of the most valued allies on Inuyasha and Kagome’s journey in the original series, with him recently returning to the forefront in the latest episodes of the sequel. Joining alongside the new generation of Takahashi’s beloved franchise, we recently had the opportunity to see what Shippo would look like as an adult, revealing this transformation in a previous installment.

Twitter User Princess Moroha had shared the joyful reunion, with the main characters of Inuyasha having not changed much despite the fact that they’ve all been away for years since the original series ended and the new sequel series began:

If you haven’t caught up with the sequel series to Inuyasha, the official description of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon reads as such:

“The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past.”

What did you think of this long-awaited reunion? Do you think Inuyasha and Kagome are set to play a major role in the series moving forward? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Inuyasha.