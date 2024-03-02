Megan Thee Stallion Rocks JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay at The Anime Awards

Megan Thee Stallion has never been shy in sharing her love of the anime medium. On countless occasions, the prolific musician has rocked some notable cosplay from franchises including Soul Eater, Jujutsu Kaisen, and My Hero Academia. During this year's Anime Awards, Megan had the chance to present the "Best Anime Of The Year" Award and took on the aesthetic of one of the biggest characters of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. While JoJo didn't take home any major awards, it remains a clear favorite of Megan Thee Stallion.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind followed the son of Dio Brando, Giorno Giovanna, as he attempted to take down the Passione mob and set it on a far more altruistic path. While not technically a Joestar, Giorno was able to take the reins of the series thanks to not just wielding a Stand, but his connection to Jonathan Joestar thanks to the final events of Phantom Blood. During his journey, Giorno becomes friends with Bruno Bucciarati, a member of Passione who shares the star's ambitions for the criminal organization. Having a Stand of his own in "Zipper Man", Bruno is arguably the biggest character of that arc, but was unfortunately, not able to survive the fight against Diavolo.

Megan Thee Bizarre

Megan Thee Stallion has never been shy when it comes to sharing her affinity for the anime world created by mangaka Hirohiko Araki. On her Instagram, she has previously posted a trip to Japan that saw her visiting a real-life locale that honored the story of the Joestars. In hitting the stage wearing Bruno Bucciarati cosplay, the musician once again puts her money where her mouth is when it comes to all things anime.

Megan Thee Stallion presenting ‘Anime of The Year’ at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. pic.twitter.com/B9WJ2dLFNr — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) March 2, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion showed off her Bruno cosplay while presenting the award for "Best Anime of 2024", which just so happened to be Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. Ironically enough, when Megan arrived in Japan for the ceremony, she sported cosplay of Jujutsu Tech's most popular teacher, Satoru Gojo. To this day, Gojo remains one of the most popular characters of the supernatural shonen series, even with the anime seeing him trapped inside the Prison Realm.

What is your favorite anime cosplay from Megan Thee Stallion to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.